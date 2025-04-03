China honors police officers of border control
BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,429 police officers received service awards for their outstanding contribution to China's border control, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said Wednesday.
The awards were granted to police personnel serving in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region or in other border areas with harsh conditions, the NIA statement said.
They consist of three levels, the golden ones for police officers in service for 30 years, the silver ones for those in service for 20 years and the bronze ones for those in service for 10 years, according to the statement.
Since the establishment of the awards in 2022, a group of border police officers have been honored with the medals each year, with this year being the third conferral, the statement noted.
The awards have effectively inspired border police officers to remain true to their mission and encouraged them to defend the long-term peace, prosperity and stability of China's frontier regions with stronger resolve, the statement added.
