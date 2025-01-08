Chinese police cracks 78,000 economic criminal cases in 2024

Xinhua) 09:39, January 08, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police cracked 78,000 economic criminal cases in 2024, which involved more than 800 billion yuan (111.30 billion U.S. dollars), according to a Ministry of Public Security statement on Tuesday.

Notably, a special campaign was launched targeting the use of offshore companies and underground banks to transfer illicit funds abroad. More than 3,000 relevant cases were probed, which cut off a number of transfer channels for illicit funds, the ministry said.

Special campaigns were also launched last year to combat the counterfeiting of currency and invoices, as well as to tackle insurance fraud, tax-related crimes, illegal fundraising, pyramid schemes and corruption within private enterprises, according to the statement.

Such campaigns led to the successful resolution of a number of significant cases, effectively safeguarding the order of the socialist market economy, the ministry said.

