Chinese police crack down on over 300 insurance fraud gangs

Xinhua) 16:20, January 03, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police said on Friday that they dismantled over 300 criminal gangs involved in financial fraud during a seven-month campaign, effectively curbing the surge in insurance fraud.

In more than 40 operations launched since April 2024, the police opened investigations into over 1,400 cases involving a total sum of over 1.5 billion yuan (around 209 million U.S. dollars), the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said at a press conference.

The crackdown targeted fraud schemes in areas such as auto insurance, personal injury insurance, employer's liability insurance, and creative insurance products, which have sparked strong complaints from both the public and insurers, said Hua Liebing, director of the economic crime investigation bureau of the MPS.

The campaign was conducted in collaboration with financial regulators across the country. Li Youxiang, an official with the National Financial Regulatory Administration, said that financial regulators provided police with more than 12,000 investigative leads during the period.

Li said that this joint effort has led to an efficient and precise coordination model, helping screen investigative leads and bridging administrative law enforcement with criminal justice to ensure consistent efforts in combating insurance fraud.

To raise public awareness and deter future offenders, authorities highlighted 10 significant cases during the press conference.

