Police offer child care support for vendors at north China market

Xinhua) 16:10, February 03, 2025

SHIJIAZHUANG, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- On Sunday, the sixth day of the Spring Festival holiday, a fruit market in northern China is abuzz with activity as fully loaded trucks roll in, merchants call out prices and customers negotiate the best deals. But tucked away in a small police post at the edge of the market, a very different scene unfolds.

Inside, a group of children ranging in age from four to 13 settle in for the day. They are there while their parents -- fruit wholesalers working through the peak holiday season -- are too busy to look after them.

Understanding the struggles of these hardworking families, local police officers at the Tiandifu fruit wholesale market in Tangshan, Hebei Province have transformed their station into a temporary day care, offering what has become known as their "Baby Storage" service -- translating literally from Chinese as a safe place to "deposit" their precious children.

Officer Zhang Caijie first observed the need for such a space while patrolling the market. "One winter day, I saw a little girl sitting on a stool next to a fruit stall, trying to do her homework," he remembers. "Her fingers were cracked from the cold. It broke my heart."

Most wholesalers store their fruit in temperature-controlled warehouses that are kept cold to prevent spoilage. But these conditions are hardly suitable for children. Many had no choice but to do their homework outdoors or squeeze into any warm corner they could find.

Determined to help, Zhang and his colleagues approached the market's management and devised a plan. They cleared out a section of the police station, gathered desks and chairs, and brought in books, toys and snacks. Volunteers joined in, including off-duty officers and workers' family members, turning the small room into a bustling hub of activity.

By 9 a.m. Sunday, the room transformed into a lively classroom. "Alright, let's try a chengyu relay game," Zhao Jinshuang, a volunteer teacher, said to the children when Xinhua visited the station, referring to Chinese idioms.

"Who can follow 'Sheng long huo hu' with another idiom?" Zhao asked, choosing a saying that translates to "Spirited dragon, dynamic tiger" and is used to imply something is full of vigor. Hands shot up excitedly, showing how laughter and learning have replaced the cold and isolation these children once experienced at the market.

Later, an officer entertained them with a magic trick using playing cards, drawing delighted gasps. Outside, the market remained as hectic as ever, but inside, the children were immersed in their own world.

The initiative is not just about convenience; it's about security. "During the Chinese New Year holiday period, more than 4,000 vehicles pass through the market every day," said Du Shaozheng, a manager at the market. "Minor collisions are common, and with so many trucks moving in tight spaces, it's dangerous for small children to wander around."

This grassroots care initiative reflects the broader efforts across China to support small business owners, particularly during high-pressure seasons like the Spring Festival.

While the festival is a time for family reunions, it is the busiest period of the year for many in the wholesale industry. Market vendors, truck drivers and logistics workers often miss out on celebrations to keep up with demand.

For these people, many of whom are parents, the initiative means they have one less worry during the whirlwind Spring Festival rush.

"My son had to sit in our cold storage area to do his homework before, moving his little table a dozen times a day to make space for deliveries," said Jiang Mengyang, a 35-year-old wholesaler. "Now, he's in a warm, secure place, learning new things and making friends. It's a huge relief."

