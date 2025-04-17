Beijing's "Water Cube" to host World Aquatics Diving World Cup Super Final

Xinhua) 09:34, April 17, 2025

The Water Cube on the extension of the Beijing Central Axis. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The World Aquatics 2025 Diving World Cup Super Final will be held at the National Aquatics Center, known as "Water Cube" in Beijing, from May 2 to 4.

The diving event will see a participation of some 70 divers from 16 countries and regions, the organizing committee told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The Super Final represents the highest level of diving competitions in the world. Top Chinese divers will try to perform their best for home audience," said Li Jun, deputy director of the Swimming Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China.

Hu Yukang/Zheng Jiuyuan of China compete during the men's Synchronized 3m springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

The 2025 Diving World Cup consists of three legs. Before the Super Final to be staged in Beijing, Chinese divers pocketed a total of 15 gold medals in the first two World Cup events in Guadalajara, Mexico and Windsor, Canada.

There will be 9 golds on offer in the Super Final, including the men's 3m springboard, women's 3m springboard, men's synchronized 3m springboard, women's synchronized 3m springboard, men's 10m platform, women's 10m platform, men's synchronized 10m platform, women's synchronized 10m platform, and the mixed team.

According to the organizers, the tickets of the Super Final will be on sales since Thursday, and more than 20 licensed products will provide a better experience for the audience to enjoy the event during the five-day Labor Day holiday starting from May 1.

Zhang Yun, deputy director of Beijing Sports Competitions Administration and International Exchange Center, said, "The 'Water Cube' is a symbolic 'dual Olympic' venue in Beijing with excellent facilities. The organizing committee will strive to present a grand diving event with integrated development of sports, culture and tourism."

