Highlights of men's 10m platform final at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025

Xinhua) 16:44, April 07, 2025

Bronze medalist Cheng Zilong of China poses after the awarding ceremony for the men's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

Silver medalist Zhu Zifeng of China poses after the awarding ceremony for the men's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

Cheng Zilong of China competes during the men's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

Cheng Zilong of China competes during the men's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

Zhu Zifeng of China competes during the men's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

Randal Willars Valdez of Mexico competes during the men's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Randal Willars Valdez (C) of Mexico, silver medalist Zhu Zifeng (L) and bronze medalist Cheng Zilong of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

Cheng Zilong of China competes during the men's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

