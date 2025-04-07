Highlights of men's synchronized 3m springboard at Diving World Cup
Hu Yukang/Zheng Jiuyuan of China compete during the men's Synchronized 3m springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)
Gold medalists Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez (R)/Osmar Olvera Ibarra of Mexico pose after the awarding ceremony of the men's Synchronized 3m springboard event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)
Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez/Osmar Olvera Ibarra of Mexico compete during the men's Synchronized 3m springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)
Gold medalists Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez (3rd L)/Osmar Olvera Ibarra (3rd R)of Mexico, silver medalists Hu Yukang (1st L)/Zheng Jiuyuan (2nd L)of China and bronze medalists Anthony Harding (2nd R)/Jack Laugher of Britain attend the awarding ceremony for the men's synchronized 3m springboard event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)
