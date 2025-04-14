Chen Yuxi claims consecutive women's 10m platform title at Windsor Diving World Cup

Xinhua) 11:11, April 14, 2025

TORONTO, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Olympic champion Chen Yuxi secured her second World Cup title, overcoming her synchronized diving partner and long-time friend Quan Hongchan on the third day of the Diving World Cup in Windsor, Canada, on Saturday.

Chen, who qualified second for the final, executed a flawless 207C (backward 3 1/2 somersault, tuck) for a day-high 92.40 points in her fourth dive, establishing a 10-point lead over Quan. She maintained this advantage through to her final dive, finishing with a winning total of 417.55 points, following her victory at Guadalajara World Cup in Mexico on April 5.

Quan scored only 64.35 points on her 207C, and settled for a silver medal at 407.55, marking her second consecutive World Cup runner-up finish. Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix secured third place with a total of 348.30 points.

"I want to say 'thank you' to the audience for your support. I hope to focus on my own diving and achieve better results in the future," 19-year-old Chen said in English.

Quan acknowledged experiencing growing pains. "My weight has increased, and I need time to adjust and gradually change my techniques. In fact, I performed better during the two World Cup stops than in my normal training," explained Quan, who celebrated her 18th birthday on March 28.

British diver Jordan Christopher Houlden won the men's 3m springboard with a score of 470.85, and Carson Tyler from the United States took silver with 447.65. Zheng Jiuyuan and Wang Zongyuan finished third and fifth, respectively.

In other events, China claimed titles in mixed team, women's 3m synchronized and men's 10m synchronized events.

The four-day World Cup in Windsor will conclude after the final competitions of women's 10m synchronized, women's 3m springboard, and men's 10m platform on April 13.

