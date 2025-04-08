China, Mexico share spotlight at Diving World Cup in Guadalajara

Xinhua) 08:59, April 08, 2025

Hu Yukang/Zheng Jiuyuan of China compete during the men's Synchronized 3m springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

China secured seven golds, four silvers, and one bronze at the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Guadalajara, with Mexico making a strong showing and winning two golds.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Guadalajara concluded on Sunday, with Team China securing two gold, three silver, and one bronze medals on the final day. This brought their total tally for the event to seven gold, four silver, and one bronze.

The day began with the men's 3-meter synchronized final, where Mexico's Juan Celaya and Osmar Olvera delighted the home crowd. They claimed Mexico's first gold of the meet with a score of 430.23. China's Hu Yukang and Zheng Jiuyuan took silver, while Britain's Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher earned bronze.

Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez/Osmar Olvera Ibarra of Mexico compete during the men's Synchronized 3m springboard final on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

After their victory, the Mexican divers praised their Chinese coach, Ma Jin. "Ma Jin is without a doubt our biggest pillar. She's one of the best coaches in the world," said Olvera.

China's Hu was impressed by the Mexican duo's performance. "They're really strong. In the final round, one of them made a small mistake on the board but recovered midair and nailed the dive. That was awesome," he said.

Zheng noted that it was his first time teaming up with Hu in an international event. "I was a bit nervous, so I didn't show my best level yet," he admitted.

Zhang Minjie (R)/Lu Wei of China pose after the awarding ceremony for the women's synchronized 10m platform event on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

Next, Zhang Minjie and Lu Wei delivered a confident performance to win the women's synchronized 10-meter platform with 347.58 points.

"It was a bit cold in the venue, so we needed some time to warm up," said Zhang. "But overall, we did really well today."

Chen Jia competes during the women's 3m springboard final on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

In the women's 3-meter springboard final, China's Chen Jia and Chen Yiwen dominated from start to finish. Chen Jia took gold with a total of 380.55 points, while Chen Yiwen finished just 7.65 points behind for silver. Australia's Maddison Keeney claimed bronze.

"I didn't expect such a high score," said Chen Yiwen. "The first three dives were better than usual; the last two were about normal. The recovery period in the past six months has been quite up and down."

Gold medalist Randal Willars Valdez of Mexico poses after the awarding ceremony for the men's 10m platform final on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Diana Marquez/Xinhua)

The men's 10-meter platform final brought the crowd to their feet. Mexico's Randal Willars delivered a strong performance and won gold with 547.70 points. China's Zhu Zifeng and Cheng Zilong followed, taking silver and bronze, respectively.

"My first two dives were okay, but I made a mistake on the third and couldn't bounce back, so the rest didn't go as planned," said Cheng.

Host nation Mexico put on an impressive showing, finishing with two gold and four silver medals.

"Our divers really stepped up," said coach Ma Jin. "Winning gold at home with the national anthem playing was a dream come true. We'll keep building confidence and consistency in the next two World Cup competitions."

The 2025 Diving World Cup consists of three legs. Following Guadalajara, the competition moves to Windsor, Canada, from April 10 to 13, and will conclude with the Super Final in Beijing from May 2 to 4.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)