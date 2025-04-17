"Kaijiang" folk culture week kicks off in Harbin, NE China
A performance is staged during the launching ceremony of a "Kaijiang" folk culture week in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 16, 2025. "Kaijiang" refers to the annual springtime thawing of ice-covered rivers in northeast China. As people in Harbin on Wednesday kicked off a folk culture week to celebrate the thawing of Songhua River, many activities such as rituals and traditional performances were held to showcase the region's ethnic heritage. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A painting made from fish skin, birch bark and straw is displayed during the launching ceremony of a "Kaijiang" folk culture week in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 16, 2025. "Kaijiang" refers to the annual springtime thawing of ice-covered rivers in northeast China. As people in Harbin on Wednesday kicked off a folk culture week to celebrate the thawing of Songhua River, many activities such as rituals and traditional performances were held to showcase the region's ethnic heritage. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An aerial drone photo shows the launching ceremony of a "Kaijiang" folk culture week in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 16, 2025. "Kaijiang" refers to the annual springtime thawing of ice-covered rivers in northeast China. As people in Harbin on Wednesday kicked off a folk culture week to celebrate the thawing of Songhua River, many activities such as rituals and traditional performances were held to showcase the region's ethnic heritage. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An aerial drone photo shows fishing vessels during the launching ceremony of a "Kaijiang" folk culture week in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 16, 2025. "Kaijiang" refers to the annual springtime thawing of ice-covered rivers in northeast China. As people in Harbin on Wednesday kicked off a folk culture week to celebrate the thawing of Songhua River, many activities such as rituals and traditional performances were held to showcase the region's ethnic heritage. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An ice sculptor displays ice carving skills during the launching ceremony of a "Kaijiang" folk culture week in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 16, 2025. "Kaijiang" refers to the annual springtime thawing of ice-covered rivers in northeast China. As people in Harbin on Wednesday kicked off a folk culture week to celebrate the thawing of Songhua River, many activities such as rituals and traditional performances were held to showcase the region's ethnic heritage. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
