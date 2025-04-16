Vietnamese entrepreneur seeks business opportunities in Canton Fair
Huynh Ngoc Hoa (L) shakes hands with a supplier at the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. Huynh Ngoc Hoa is a vice manager of SANAKY, a home appliance enterprise in Vietnam. This year is the first time that his company has participated in the Canton Fair. Besides introducing products to customers, Huynh also visited Chinese exhibitors at the fair. He said that the Canton Fair has set up a good negotiation platform between exhibitors and buyers. His company will continue to participate in the Canton Fair in the future, making good use of this platform to expand its export business and understand new market trends.
The 137th edition of the Canton Fair kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Huynh Ngoc Hoa (L) views air conditioning fan products exhibited by a Chinese enterprise at the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Huynh Ngoc Hoa (2nd L) negotiates business at the booth of a Chinese compressor company at the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Huynh Ngoc Hoa (R, front) visits a Chinese exhibitor at the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Huynh Ngoc Hoa (R) and his colleague walk in the venue for the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Huynh Ngoc Hoa (R) and his colleague view a refrigerator exhibited by a Chinese enterprise at the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Huynh Ngoc Hoa (C) introduces a refrigerator produced by his enterprise to a customer at the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)
Huynh Ngoc Hoa (2nd L) negotiates business at the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Huynh Ngoc Hoa and his colleague view a refrigerator exhibited by a Chinese enterprise at the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Photos
