Kenya hosts Canton Fair promotional conference amid deepening trade ties with China

Xinhua) 11:14, March 05, 2025

NAIROBI, March 4 (Xinhua) -- A promotional conference for the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, was held Tuesday in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, bringing together senior policymakers, industry executives, and entrepreneurs.

The event was hosted by the China Foreign Trade Center, the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, and China Information and Culture Communication Kenya Limited (CICCK).

Xu Jiansheng, operations director of China Foreign Trade Center Group, said the 137th session of the Canton Fair, scheduled to take place from April 15 to May 5, will further reinforce China's status as a global trading hub.

"The Canton Fair has facilitated friendly exchanges between China and the rest of the world. Each session attracts important government and economic and trade delegations," Xu said.

"I hope Kenyan companies present here will actively source products at the fair and take advantage of this important platform to explore better market prospects for Kenyan goods," he added.

The half-day event featured speeches, promotional videos, and business networking sessions, reaffirming the vitality of Sino-Kenyan economic and trade ties.

According to Xu, the upcoming Canton Fair will be divided into three phases: the first will focus on advanced manufacturing, the second on quality home furnishings, and the third on products that promote a better quality of life.

Pius Rotich, general manager for investment promotion and business development at the Kenya Investment Authority, said the Canton Fair presents an opportunity to deepen trade ties and attract capital and technology from China.

Rotich said that Kenya has placed a high premium on the fair, consistently sending the largest number of buyers and exhibitors from Africa, resulting in long-term business and investment deals.

Zhou Zhencheng, minister counselor at the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said that the Canton Fair has served as a crucial platform for global trade while fostering collaboration, investment, and innovation.

During the 136th session of the Canton Fair in 2024, 1,400 Kenyan merchants participated, Zhou said, adding that the event remains an essential avenue for Kenyan businesses to explore new markets, source high-quality products, and establish strategic partnerships.

"Through platforms like the Canton Fair, we aim to support Kenyan businesses in accessing high-quality goods, technology, and expertise, all of which contribute to Kenya's economic development and industrialization goals," Zhou said.

Vincent Muruba, general manager of CICCK, said that the Canton Fair has resonated with a growing number of Kenyan entrepreneurs due to the abundant opportunities it offers.

Over the past 18 years, CICCK has facilitated the participation of 5,000 Kenyan entrepreneurs across various economic sectors at the fair, Muruba said.

Established in 1957, the Canton Fair is held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou, China. It has built partnerships with 206 major industrial and commercial institutions in 105 countries and regions worldwide.

