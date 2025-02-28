Promotion seminar on Canton Fair attracts Ethiopian producers, business leaders

Xinhua) 10:47, February 28, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A promotional seminar on the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair which has been held biannually in Guangzhou, China, since 1957, took place Thursday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital.

The seminar brought together senior Ethiopian government officials, representatives from the Ethiopian and Chinese business communities, a Chinese delegation and Chinese diplomats in Ethiopia. Participants said the Canton Fair plays a vital role in fostering economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and beyond.

Addressing the seminar, Kenenisa Lemi, secretary general of the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations (ECCSA), said the Canton Fair is a longstanding cornerstone of global trade development. He reiterated the ECCSA's "readiness and strong dedication" to facilitating the participation of Ethiopian producers and import-export businesses at the upcoming trade fair.

"As one of the world's largest and most comprehensive trade exhibitions, it provides a unique platform for businesses to connect, explore opportunities, and establish long-term trade relationships. The Canton Fair presents a golden opportunity for Ethiopian businesses to expand into new markets, establish valuable partnerships, and enhance trade cooperation," he said.

Ethiopia's participation in the trade fair "is not just a representation of our business community, but a proactive step toward addressing the private sector's demands for import and export products from and to China," he said.

As a prominent global trading platform, the Canton Fair offers an enabling environment for Ethiopian products and services to gain visibility, competitiveness and sustained market presence in China, thereby empowering Ethiopian enterprises to expand into the Chinese market and beyond, he added.

The 137th edition of the Canton Fair is scheduled from April 15 to May 5 in Guangzhou, with exhibition venues spanning 1.55 million square meters. The trade fair provides global buyers with expanded market opportunities and partnership prospects through a comprehensive one-stop trading platform, showcasing a wide range of high-quality products at competitive prices, according to the organizers.

During the seminar, representatives from the China Foreign Trade Center provided the Ethiopian delegation with an overview of the Canton Fair and its potential to unlock broader market access in China and globally for Ethiopian producers and import-export businesses. They highlighted the unique market and partnership opportunities at the upcoming event, building on the success of the 136th edition, which attracted overseas buyers from 224 countries and regions, with a record-high 253,000 onsite participants and 450,000 online attendees.

Xue Wei, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, said that over the years, the Canton Fair has played a multifaceted role in promoting China's economic and trade cooperation with Ethiopia and the broader African continent. The trade fair serves as a crucial platform for building connections, facilitating trade, strengthening cultural exchanges, enhancing trust, improving risk management and driving industrial development.

Noting that China, as Ethiopia's all-weather strategic partner, has been the East African country's largest trading partner and source of foreign direct investment for many years, Xue said that successful bilateral cooperation initiatives have significantly advanced the comprehensive development of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

"The Canton Fair will continue to serve as a powerful engine driving the sustained growth of bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Xue said, reaffirming the embassy's commitment to facilitating the smooth participation of Ethiopian business representatives at the upcoming fair.

