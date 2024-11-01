3rd phase of 136th Canton Fair opens in S China

Xinhua) 09:01, November 01, 2024

A merchant shops for bedding products at the 136th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2024. The third phase of the 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, opened in Guangzhou on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A merchant selects diapers at the 136th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2024. The third phase of the 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, opened in Guangzhou on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A merchant shops for clothes at the 136th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2024. The third phase of the 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, opened in Guangzhou on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A merchant selects sanitary products at the 136th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2024. The third phase of the 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, opened in Guangzhou on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A merchant selects aromatherapy products at the 136th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2024. The third phase of the 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, opened in Guangzhou on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

People visit the 136th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2024. The third phase of the 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, opened in Guangzhou on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A merchant interacts with an exhibitor at the 136th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2024. The third phase of the 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, opened in Guangzhou on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A merchant tries a massage chair at the 136th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2024. The third phase of the 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, opened in Guangzhou on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

