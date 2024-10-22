Canton Fair records growth in overseas buyers, signaling expanding Chinese trade

09:10, October 22, 2024 By Feng Fan ( Global Times

The Canton Fair epitomizes China's continued opening-up and offers a platform for the world to share in China's opportunities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said while praising the just-concluded first phase of the 136th Canton Fair on Monday, noting the fair's importance in proving the dynamism and resilience of China's economy.

The fair attracted more than 130,000 overseas buyers from 211 countries and regions, marking a 4.6 percent increase compared with the previous session, a trend that observers said showed strong international confidence in China's export trade.

Among the attendees, more than 90,000 buyers were from countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, accounting for 69.7 percent of the total and showing a 6.8 percent year-on-year increase. Additionally, about 24,000 buyers from Europe and the US accounted for 18.1 percent of attendees, up 4.8 percent year-on-year, while Middle Eastern buyers surged by 44.2 percent year-on-year to reach about 20,000, according to a report by Guangzhou-based news outlet Southern Finance.

All exhibitors at the fair also showcased their products online, uploading 800,000 items for display, while the online segment attracted 343,000 overseas visitors.

The steady growth in overseas attendance aligns with the trend of rising Chinese exports this year. Despite challenges from global trade fragmentation, demand for Chinese products remains strong worldwide, He Weiwen, a senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, told the Global Times on Monday.

The growing number of international buyers at the Canton Fair showed that China's economy has become deeply integrated with the global economy, and its exports remain competitive, He said.

Reflecting on the fair's evolution, He noted that the products displayed at the Canton Fair mirrored China's economic progress. "Previously, the fair mostly showcased traditional crafts and basic industrial products. Over time, electromechanical products became more prominent, and now, even such items are considered conventional. China's export offerings have significantly advanced in technology," He said.

The first phase of this year's Canton Fair was focused on advanced manufacturing, with a spotlight on new quality productive forces and digital, intelligent, and green products. Of the 11,165 exhibiting companies, about 3,600 focused on digital technology and intelligent manufacturing, with 57.8 percent adopting big data, artificial intelligence, and the industrial internet to upgrade their supply chains.

The positive momentum of the Canton Fair is promising for its future role in supporting Chinese export companies in consolidating existing markets and exploring new ones, He added.

