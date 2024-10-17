Chinese enterprises offer world more, better created-in-China products at Canton Fair

08:43, October 17, 2024 By Chi Jingyi ( Global Times

Exhibitors and buyers attend the China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on October 16, 2024. The 136th session kicked off a day earlier. (Photo: Chi Jingyi/GT)

A number of high-tech and high-value-added Chinese products are being exhibited at the 136th session of the China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, showcasing advanced industries and scientific and technological efforts made by Chinese enterprises.

Chinese products exhibited at the Canton Fair are not only of high quality and reasonably priced, but also fashionable and safe, the Global Times observed. This shows that Chinese enterprises have the ability to provide the world with more and better created-in-China products.

The 136th Canton Fair will showcase 1.15 million new products, of which 1.11 million products have independent intellectual property rights. Humanoid robots, intelligent equipment, driverless vehicles, and other high-tech products are scheduled to debut at phase one (October 15-19) of the 136th session, the Global Times learned from the organizer.

For example, Shanxi Jia Shi Da Robot Technology Co (JSD Robot) debuted a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered window cleaning robot for household use, named Satuo, on Tuesday, the first day of the trade fair.

"We received more than 10 orders for Satuo on Tuesday, mainly from European and Southeast Asian buyers," Niu Liqun, chairman of JSD Robot, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Niu said that the AI algorithm of the robot has been greatly improved to adapt to increasing application scenarios, and at the same time, the cost has been reduced by 50 percent, making it more competitive in the market.

"We must carry out scientific and technological innovation to survive the global competition. Innovation is the driving force for the high-quality development of enterprises," said Niu, adding that JSD Robot invests more than 15 percent of its annual net profit in research and development (R&D).

Apart from a window cleaning robot, a Shenzhen-based company showcased a remotely operated intelligent underwater cleaning robot.

The robot is equipped with seven types of sensors, which combine infrared lasers to support underwater operation. "Our self-developed AI navigation system enables the robot to calculate an efficient cleaning path that supports various shapes of pools," Zhang Chunyu, head of branding at Deepinfar Ocean Technology Inc, told the Global Times.

"Deepinfar used to focus on making underwater observation equipment and vehicles. However, we spotted the demand of European and American customers for pool cleaning at the Canton Fair. We quickly developed and produced the underwater cleaning robot thanks to our cumulative R&D in sensor development," Zhang said.

China is the center of global manufacturing, laying a foundation for mastering new technologies, Sun, Yuping, overseas sales director at Ansjer Electronics Co, told the Global Times on Wednesday. The company debuted an AI-powered smart camera at the Canton Fair.

"We have an R&D team of more than 100 people, covering hardware, software, and appearance design. We will introduce some new technologies at the spring session of the Canton Fair (usually in April and May), about six months after the current session," said Sun, noting that enterprises need to constantly innovate and adapt to market demand in order to accumulate advantages in global competition.

Compared with simple processing or manufacturing in the past, Chinese enterprises in recent years have invested more in innovation and brand building, so as to gain more core competitiveness in the global market, the Global Times learned from Chinese exhibitors at the Canton Fair.

According to a survey by the Canton Fair organizer, among the participating enterprises, 57.8 percent have adopted big data, AI, the industrial internet, and other technical tools to transform and upgrade their industrial chains, and 55.9 percent of the enterprises have patents on appearance, utility, and invention in the green and low-carbon field.

The phase one of the 136th Canton Fair focuses on advanced manufacturing, having set up more than 8,700 booths to showcase new energy, new-energy vehicles, smart transportation, industrial automation, and intelligent manufacturing.

Exhibitors told the Global Times that technological R&D has enabled many Chinese enterprises to provide global customers with panoramic intelligent solutions apart from products, shifting their position in the global market to the middle- and high-end parts of industrial chains and value chains.

