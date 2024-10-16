In pics: low-carbon exhibits at Canton Fair in Guangzhou
This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2024 shows the booth of a photovoltaic panel company during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.
The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Foreign purchasers talk with an exhibitor of a photovoltaic panel company during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2024.
The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Visitors look at an energy-saving refrigerator during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2024.
The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)
Visitors look at a new energy vehicle during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2024.
The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)
A purchaser talks with an exhibitor of an automatic solar panel cleaning robot during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2024.
The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A staff member introduces a photovoltaic panel product through live-streaming during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2024.
The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Visitors look at new energy vehicles during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2024.
The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Global exhibitors, buyers hail Canton Fair’s role in boosting international trade
- Emerging market buyers embrace Canton Fair
- 136th Canton Fair kicks off, bringing broader market opportunities to trade partners
- 136th Canton Fair expects high overseas participation
- 136th Canton Fair to gather over 30,000 enterprises offline
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.