In pics: low-carbon exhibits at Canton Fair in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 16:15, October 16, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2024 shows the booth of a photovoltaic panel company during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Foreign purchasers talk with an exhibitor of a photovoltaic panel company during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2024.

The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors look at an energy-saving refrigerator during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2024.

The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Visitors look at a new energy vehicle during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2024.

The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A purchaser talks with an exhibitor of an automatic solar panel cleaning robot during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2024.

The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A staff member introduces a photovoltaic panel product through live-streaming during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2024.

The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors look at new energy vehicles during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2024.

The 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of low-carbon exhibits. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)