2nd phase of 136th Canton Fair opens in Guangzhou
A buyer selects goods at the 136th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2024. The second phase of the 136th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, opened in Guangzhou on Wednesday focusing on displaying products such as household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials and furniture. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)
