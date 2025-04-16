137th edition of the Canton Fair opens in S China's Guangzhou
A man poses for a photo outside the venue of the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
GUANGZHOU, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou of south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.
A foreign buyer chooses speakers during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)
People try a VR product during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)
This photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows the exterior view of the venue of the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)
This photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows the booth of China's Midea Group during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows a scene at the venue of the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
