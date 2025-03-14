Canton Fair promoted in New Zealand
AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, was promoted in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, on Thursday.
The promotion conference saw business leaders, community partners, and media from Auckland and Wellington.
Wang Chengguang, consul from the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland, said that the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland will continue to provide support for New Zealand businesses participating in the fair, further promoting China-New Zealand economic and trade cooperation.
The fair will feature an optimized exhibition structure with diversified supporting activities. It will offer convenient online and in-person participation services.
Anna-May Isbey from the New Zealand Business Roundtable in China said that health and wellness, e-commerce, and sustainable development are becoming growth hotspots in China with strong consumer demand from China's second- and third-tier cities. These demands provide significant opportunities for New Zealand brands.
