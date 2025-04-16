Smart service robots in spotlight at Canton Fair

13:57, April 16, 2025 By Qiu Quanlin ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Two patrol robots are on display at the service robot section of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, or the Canton Fair, on Tuesday in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. (Chen Jimin/China News Service)

Inside an exhibition hall of the Pazhou Complex in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, an intelligent robot demonstrated its ability to harvest tomatoes by identifying the ripe fruits and carefully picking them off the vine.

The robot, developed by Hangzhou Qogori Tech, was among hundreds of innovative and intelligent Chinese-made robotic products on display at the China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair.

"Nearly half of our products are shipped to the European market, where centralized production farms have a growing demand for intelligent harvesting robots," said Zhu Guohong, a sales manager of the company, which is based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

The Canton Fair, seen as a barometer of China's foreign trade, kicked off its 137th edition on Tuesday, with 46 Chinese robotics companies demonstrating the country's prowess in the service robotics industry.

The fair has attracted more than 30,000 domestic companies, which are exhibiting their latest products and technological innovations, while more than 200,000 overseas buyers have registered their participation in advance, according to the organizers. Their participation bears testimony to the common desire for mutually beneficial international trade.

In a booth beside the harvesting robot, a robotic vacuum cleaner worked tirelessly on the floors, while several other robots demonstrated their abilities in various operational scenarios such as welcoming, guiding and interacting with guests.

"After years of development, service robots are widely used in restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and even in warehousing and logistics companies, making unmanned operations in smart buildings a reality," said Wan Bin, chief operating officer of Keenon Robotics, which is based in Shanghai. These service robots are also frequently shipped to markets overseas, he added.

By 2030, the global robotics market is projected to reach 1.12 trillion yuan ($153 billion), with a compound annual growth rate of 20 percent, according to the company. The service robotics sector is expected to reach 630 billion yuan by the same time, with the highest growth rate of 24.6 percent, making it the largest segment in the robotics market.

Keenon Robotics, founded in 2010, has established several overseas sales and service centers, as the company's overseas business usually focuses on developed markets such as the United States and the European Union.

"We design and manufacture customized products to cater to different market demands," Wan said, noting that nearly half of the company's sales revenue is generated in the overseas market. "However, we plan to adjust our overseas business strategy and attach more importance to emerging markets, because of the current uncertain global trade situation," he added.

Wan said the company has developed a relatively balanced business layout in the global market. "We have created self-developed technologies and services in the robotics industry, which will help increase our competitiveness," he added.

Deng Guobiao, founder and CEO of cross-border trade payment platform XTransfer in Shanghai, said that trading funds from the US transferred using the platform currently accounts for 8 percent of its business, down from about 23 percent five years ago. Chinese companies should expand their overseas customer database by exploring more opportunities in emerging markets, Deng said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)