Intangible cultural heritage shines at 5th CICPE in Hainan

Xinhua) 08:52, April 16, 2025

A staff member demonstrates the craft of Zhuang brocade, a national intangible cultural heritage of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Xiaotian)

HAIKOU, April 15 (Xinhua) -- With innovative design and display forms, intangible cultural heritage products from all over the country, ranging from traditional handicrafts to specialty food, are showcased at the expo to demonstrate the profound heritage of traditional Chinese culture and attract the attention of many visitors.

An exhibitor demonstrates Xiang embroidery, a national intangible cultural heritage, at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An inheritor of intangible cultural heritage demonstrates Dongyang Wood Carving, a national intangible cultural heritage, at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

People select products of Xilankapu brocade, a national intangible cultural heritage, at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Qiong opera actors interact with visitors at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An exhibitor displays a product of Yaozhou kiln ceramics at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People selects products of Lihou Tiger, a national intangible cultural heritage of north China's Shanxi Province, at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Xiaotian)

Li brocade handbags are pictured at the Hainan Pavilion at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

