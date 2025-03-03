People perform Fenghua Cloth Dragon Dance during cultural event in China's Zhejiang
People perform the Fenghua Cloth Dragon Dance during a cultural event in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 1, 2025. The Fenghua Cloth Dragon Dance was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage of China in 2006. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Foreign performers stage the Fenghua Cloth Dragon Dance during a cultural event in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 1, 2025. The Fenghua Cloth Dragon Dance was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage of China in 2006. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
