Memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu observed in Tianjin

Xinhua) 11:17, February 14, 2025

People watch performance during a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. Gegu Baonianhui, a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu observed in Gegu Township, was staged on Thursday in Tianjin. This memorial ceremony was included in national intangible cultural heritage list in 2014. It is an important activity for the locals to celebrate the Chinese New Year and pray for good luck. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People perform during a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. Gegu Baonianhui, a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu observed in Gegu Township, was staged on Thursday in Tianjin. This memorial ceremony was included in national intangible cultural heritage list in 2014. It is an important activity for the locals to celebrate the Chinese New Year and pray for good luck. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

