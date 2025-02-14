Memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu observed in Tianjin
People watch performance during a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. Gegu Baonianhui, a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu observed in Gegu Township, was staged on Thursday in Tianjin. This memorial ceremony was included in national intangible cultural heritage list in 2014. It is an important activity for the locals to celebrate the Chinese New Year and pray for good luck. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
People perform during a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. Gegu Baonianhui, a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu observed in Gegu Township, was staged on Thursday in Tianjin. This memorial ceremony was included in national intangible cultural heritage list in 2014. It is an important activity for the locals to celebrate the Chinese New Year and pray for good luck. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
People perform during a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. Gegu Baonianhui, a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu observed in Gegu Township, was staged on Thursday in Tianjin. This memorial ceremony was included in national intangible cultural heritage list in 2014. It is an important activity for the locals to celebrate the Chinese New Year and pray for good luck. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
People perform during a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. Gegu Baonianhui, a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu observed in Gegu Township, was staged on Thursday in Tianjin. This memorial ceremony was included in national intangible cultural heritage list in 2014. It is an important activity for the locals to celebrate the Chinese New Year and pray for good luck. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
People perform during a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. Gegu Baonianhui, a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu observed in Gegu Township, was staged on Thursday in Tianjin. This memorial ceremony was included in national intangible cultural heritage list in 2014. It is an important activity for the locals to celebrate the Chinese New Year and pray for good luck. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
People perform during a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. Gegu Baonianhui, a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu observed in Gegu Township, was staged on Thursday in Tianjin. This memorial ceremony was included in national intangible cultural heritage list in 2014. It is an important activity for the locals to celebrate the Chinese New Year and pray for good luck. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: 1,800-meter-long Tug of war unites ethnic groups in NW China
- In pics: Majie Quyi Fair in Baofeng, C China's Henan
- China's Gen-Z infuses Chinese New Year celebrations with youthful vitality
- A glimpse of Yingge dance, folk dance popular in S China's Guangdong
- 21-day lantern fair kicks off in Wuzhen
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.