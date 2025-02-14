Feature: 1,800-meter-long Tug of war unites ethnic groups in NW China

Xinhua) 08:51, February 14, 2025

Residents of Lintan County transports the 1,800-meter-long rope, Gansu Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

In Lintan County, home to 15 ethnic groups, the 1,800-meter-long steel rope tug-of-war held during the Lantern Festival has drawn tens of thousands of participants and spectators, uniting multiple ethnic groups in celebration and cultural heritage.

LANZHOU, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- With the Lantern Festival of the first Chinese lunar month approaching, 63-year-old Hui ethnic elder Ma Baorui excitedly joined crowds gathering around an 1,800-meter-long steel rope in Lintan County, in northwest China's Gansu province, where a spectacular cross-ethnic tradition - a tug of war dating back six centuries - was about to start.

"Only one single steel rope with tens of thousands of people divided into two groups pulling it in this tug of war in the county," said Ma, adding that the last time he had participated in such an event was 17 years ago.

The Lantern Festival is held from the 14th to 16th day of the first Chinese lunar month, with three rounds of tug of war held every night. People of Han, Hui, Tibetan and other ethnic groups compete against each other on both sides of a steel rope that is over 1,800-meter-long and weighs about 16 tonnes.

With tens of thousands of spectators in attendance, the tug of war began after setting off the firecrackers at 9 p.m..

Wang Ling, director of the local culture bureau, said that this tug of war has a history dating back over 600 years, with origins in ancient military drills. Nowadays, this tug of war has become the county's most exciting Spring Festival and Lantern Festival event.

Residents participate in the tug of war event, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Lintan County was named the "Hometown of Tug of War in China" by the country's General Administration of Sport in 2008, and the tug of war was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage of China in 2021.

There are 15 ethnic groups in Lintan, including Han, Hui, Tibetan and others, with a total population of 160,000, and ethnic minorities account for 37 percent in the county.

The day before the tug of war, many people of different ethnic groups left their homes and went to the street to see the long steel rope. Raising the rope and cheering has become a characteristic folk activity with multiple ethnic groups joining in together.

Cheering along with the crowd were 40-year-old Tibetan Wan Macao and her husband, who live in Zhuoni County, adjacent to Lintan.

"I participated in this tug of war over 10 years ago. Lifting the rope is like lifting the head of a dragon, which implies good luck in the new year," said Wan, stating that even if one doesn't have enough strength to lift the heavy rope, just touching it can also bring happiness.

Wang added that participants are divided into upper and lower street teams, according to their geographical locations, without any age and gender limits for participation. The tug of war lasts until one side completely gives up the rope.

Sport has been helpful in bringing people of various ethnic groups together in China. The country has held 12 editions of National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities since 1953. The number of events has expanded from the initial five, to 18 competitive events and 170 demonstration events.

