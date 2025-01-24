21-day lantern fair kicks off in Wuzhen

Xinhua) 16:52, January 24, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a snake-shaped lantern installation during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo shows the illuminated Bailian Pagoda during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo shows lantern installations during a floating lantern fair at the Xizha scenic area in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo shows a snake-shaped lantern installation during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo shows a water market during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo shows a boat passing by a water market during a floating lantern fair at the Xizha scenic area in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists enjoy a street feast during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists enjoy a street feast during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo shows a water market during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists in traditional costumes pose for selfies with lanterns during a floating lantern fair at the Xizha scenic area in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

