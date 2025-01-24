21-day lantern fair kicks off in Wuzhen
An aerial drone photo shows a snake-shaped lantern installation during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows the illuminated Bailian Pagoda during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
This photo shows lantern installations during a floating lantern fair at the Xizha scenic area in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows a snake-shaped lantern installation during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows a water market during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows a boat passing by a water market during a floating lantern fair at the Xizha scenic area in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists enjoy a street feast during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists enjoy a street feast during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
This photo shows a water market during a floating lantern fair in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists in traditional costumes pose for selfies with lanterns during a floating lantern fair at the Xizha scenic area in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The 21-day lantern fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing colorful lanterns, along with street feasts, water markets, and display of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Products with Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures created under inspiration of Year of Snake in Tianjin
- "Clay Figure Zhang" rolls out festive-themed clay sculptures in Tianjin
- Inheritor creates magic with fermented soybeans
- Train themed with local intangible cultural heritages starts operation in Heilongjiang
- Intangible cultural heritage inheritor promotes Peking Opera facial makeup painting
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.