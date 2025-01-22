"Clay Figure Zhang" rolls out festive-themed clay sculptures in Tianjin

Xinhua) 10:09, January 22, 2025

Tourists shop for creative cultural products at a store focusing on "Clay Figure Zhang", a clay sculpture art, on an ancient cultural street in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jan. 20, 2025. "Clay Figure Zhang" is one of the representatives of clay sculpture art in northern China. In 2006, it was listed in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage. As the Spring Festival draws near, "Clay Figure Zhang" in Tianjin has rolled out many festive-themed clay sculptures, as well as various creative cultural products, to better meet the consumption needs. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A merchant of a store focusing on "Clay Figure Zhang", a clay sculpture art, displays a cultural product with the theme of Chinese Lunar New Year on an ancient cultural street in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tourists walk past a store focusing on "Clay Figure Zhang", a clay sculpture art, on an ancient cultural street in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Zhang Yu, the sixth generation inheritor of "Clay Figure Zhang", a clay sculpture art, kneads a new figurine at Clay Figure Zhang Art Gallery in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A salesperson of a store focusing on "Clay Figure Zhang", a clay sculpture art, arranges creative cultural products on an ancient cultural street in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Zhang Yu, the sixth generation inheritor of "Clay Figure Zhang", a clay sculpture art, kneads a new figurine at Clay Figure Zhang Art Gallery in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

