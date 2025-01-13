Train themed with local intangible cultural heritages starts operation in Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:44, January 13, 2025

Passengers watch a performance on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

As winter tourism in Heilongjiang continues to thrive, the train themed with local intangible cultural heritages started operation, inviting inheritors to demonstrate traditional ethnic skills on-site and promote ethnic culture. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An actress performs on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

Du Hui, inheritor of a birch bark pyrography making technique, makes a piece of birch bark pyrography on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

Kang Jian, inheritor of a dough figurine making technique, shows his works on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

Liu Jinxin, inheritor of an embroidery technique, talks with passengers on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

Kang Jian, inheritor of a dough figurine making technique, shows his skills on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

Du Hui, inheritor of a birch bark pyrography making technique, makes a piece of birch bark pyrography on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

Wang Jiayue, an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, plays a traditional instrument on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

