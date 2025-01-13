Train themed with local intangible cultural heritages starts operation in Heilongjiang
Passengers watch a performance on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.
As winter tourism in Heilongjiang continues to thrive, the train themed with local intangible cultural heritages started operation, inviting inheritors to demonstrate traditional ethnic skills on-site and promote ethnic culture. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
An actress performs on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.
As winter tourism in Heilongjiang continues to thrive, the train themed with local intangible cultural heritages started operation, inviting inheritors to demonstrate traditional ethnic skills on-site and promote ethnic culture. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Du Hui, inheritor of a birch bark pyrography making technique, makes a piece of birch bark pyrography on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.
As winter tourism in Heilongjiang continues to thrive, the train themed with local intangible cultural heritages started operation, inviting inheritors to demonstrate traditional ethnic skills on-site and promote ethnic culture. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Kang Jian, inheritor of a dough figurine making technique, shows his works on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.
As winter tourism in Heilongjiang continues to thrive, the train themed with local intangible cultural heritages started operation, inviting inheritors to demonstrate traditional ethnic skills on-site and promote ethnic culture. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Liu Jinxin, inheritor of an embroidery technique, talks with passengers on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.
As winter tourism in Heilongjiang continues to thrive, the train themed with local intangible cultural heritages started operation, inviting inheritors to demonstrate traditional ethnic skills on-site and promote ethnic culture. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Kang Jian, inheritor of a dough figurine making technique, shows his skills on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.
As winter tourism in Heilongjiang continues to thrive, the train themed with local intangible cultural heritages started operation, inviting inheritors to demonstrate traditional ethnic skills on-site and promote ethnic culture. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Du Hui, inheritor of a birch bark pyrography making technique, makes a piece of birch bark pyrography on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.
As winter tourism in Heilongjiang continues to thrive, the train themed with local intangible cultural heritages started operation, inviting inheritors to demonstrate traditional ethnic skills on-site and promote ethnic culture. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Wang Jiayue, an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, plays a traditional instrument on train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2025. On train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe, five inheritors of intangible cultural heritages of the Oroqen ethnic group showcased various traditional crafts to passengers. This train marks the first of its kind operated by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.
As winter tourism in Heilongjiang continues to thrive, the train themed with local intangible cultural heritages started operation, inviting inheritors to demonstrate traditional ethnic skills on-site and promote ethnic culture. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Photos
- Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan
- Scenery of snow-covered tea plantations in Zunyi, China's Guizhou
- Woman revitalizes intangible cultural heritage items with a stylish twist
- Cherry blossoms and birds create a winter spectacle in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Intangible cultural heritage inheritor promotes Peking Opera facial makeup painting
- Woman revitalizes intangible cultural heritage items with a stylish twist
- Shanbei storytelling gains popularity thanks to the perseverance of inheritor
- Inheritors share stories of global recognition of China's intangible cultural heritages
- Pic story of intangible cultural heritage inheritor of ivory carving in Beijing
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.