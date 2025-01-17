Inheritor creates magic with fermented soybeans

"The process of making douchi has warmth to it. The microorganisms we use are alive. I treat douchi as a living thing, like a child that I nurture with care," said Zeng Fanyu, an inheritor of the traditional douchi making technique in Yongchuan district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Douchi is a fermented soybean product with a long history and is separated into multiple categories. Zeng works with Yongchuan douchi, which has a history of over 300 years and is part of the mold-category of douchi. Zeng, who graduated in 1990 with a degree in agricultural produce storage and processing, fell in love with Yongchuan douchi during a visit to the Yongchuan sauce factory, now Chongqing Yongchuan Douchi Food Inc.

In 2008, the Yongchuan douchi making technique was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage in China.

Yongchuan douchi is typically made from soybeans and undergoes various processes such as selection, soaking, steaming, cooling, mold cultivation, mixing, and fermentation. Fermentation alone takes 10 months to a year.

"Making Yongchuan douchi was quite challenging back then. We soaked the beans at night, around midnight. In the cold winter weather, many people found it difficult to endure," Zeng recalled.

After years of working with fermented soybeans, Zeng has become adept at adjusting each step and its sub-phases with flexibility and precision. She has distilled this expertise into standardized production methods.

With technological advancements, the production of douchi is moving towards automation and more efficient operations. Zeng acknowledges this as an unavoidable trend. At the same time, she is committed to improving processing techniques.

"We've created various new products, like spicy and beef-flavored douchi, by blending them with different ingredients to enhance the flavors," Zeng said, adding that douchi will always be a significant part of her life.

