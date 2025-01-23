Products with Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures created under inspiration of Year of Snake in Tianjin
An inheritor of Yangliuqing woodblock new year picture craft shows a newly-printed new year picture themed on the Year of the Snake at a studio in Yangliuqing Town, Tianjin, north China, Jan. 20, 2025.
The Yangliuqing woodblock new year picture originated from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) with a history spanning over four centuries. The pictures are noted for their delicate engraving, fine patterns, vivid figures and elegant colours. The craft was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage in 2006.
With the approaching of the lunar new year, a series of cultural and creative products carrying the Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures have been created under the inspiration of the Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
New year pictures themed on the Year of the Snake are displayed at a studio in Yangliuqing Town, Tianjin, north China, Jan. 20, 2025.
An inheritor of Yangliuqing woodblock new year picture craft prepares to print a new year picture at a studio in Yangliuqing Town, Tianjin, north China, Jan. 20, 2025.
An inheritor (L) of Yangliuqing woodblock new year picture craft prints a new year picture at a shop in Yangliuqing Town, Tianjin, north China, Jan. 20, 2025.
Yangliuqing woodblock new year pictures inspired by the Year of the Snake are displayed at a shop on the Ancient Culture Street in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 22, 2025.
An artist paints a new year picture at a picture shop in Yangliuqing Town, Tianjin, north China, Jan. 20, 2025.
Woodblocks themed on the Year of the Snake are displayed at a studio in Yangliuqing Town, Tianjin, north China, Jan. 20, 2025.
Cultural and creative products inspired by the Year of the Snake are displayed at a shop on the Ancient Culture Street in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 22, 2025.
