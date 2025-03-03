Chinese procuratorates strengthen efforts to protect cultural heritage, relics
BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procuratorial organs in 2024 approved the arrest of 1,069 individuals suspected of involvement in cultural relics-related crimes, including intentional destruction of cultural relics, tomb raiding, and illegal trafficking of relics, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).
Last year, prosecutors also filed charges against 1,910 individuals for alleged involvement in such crimes, said Xu Xiangchun, a senior prosecutor at the SPP.
From January 2019 to December 2024, procuratorial organs nationwide handled more than 20,000 public interest litigation cases related to cultural heritage and relics protection -- addressing numerous pressing issues in terms of the preservation and utilization of cultural heritage, Xu added.
Procuratorial organs will enforce the newly-revised law on the protection of cultural relics, which came into force on Saturday, Xu said.
He also noted that the SPP will guide local procuratorial organs in launching specialized supervision campaigns tailored to regional characteristics, focusing on the protection of grotto temples, traditional villages, revolutionary relics and intangible cultural heritage.
