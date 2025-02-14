Feature: Ancient horse racing tradition lives on in N China village

Xinhua) 16:53, February 14, 2025

TAIYUAN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Deep in the Taihang Mountains, the noise of people and the horses broke the morning silence.

On Thursday, the millennia-old local custom "Paomapai", which translates as "horse racing festival", was performed in Xiadongzhai Village, Pingding County, north China's Shanxi Province.

Horses galloped through the narrow ancient road, closely brushing past the crowds, creating a scene reminiscent of Spain's traditional running of the bulls.

Paomapai is a national-level intangible cultural heritage in China. On the 16th day of the lunar New Year, the entire village of Xiadongzhai gathers on the ancient path of the village, watching performers dressed in traditional costumes ride through the crowd.

After the event begins, onlookers line up on both sides of the narrow ancient path. The horses, guided by the villagers, gallop from the head of the alley to its end, their whinnying echoing through the valley, accompanied by the villagers' cheers.

According to Yuan Yuxiang, the village party secretary of Xiadongzhai, the village has a long history in China. It has been a strategic military location and a vital passage for merchants since ancient times, connecting to Niangziguan, an important pass in north China.

When messengers needed to deliver information, they would pass through Xiadongzhai. The sight of messengers riding horses to deliver news left a deep impression on the villagers at that time, who began to imitate and pass on the tradition.

"The current Paomapai that we see contains many ancient characteristics," said Yuan Yuxiang. "For example, the riders carry a wooden message box on their backs. To quickly transmit battle information, there was no time for proper equipment, so there were no saddles or stirrups. Riders relied solely on their skills to maintain balance."

After being passed down for over a thousand years, Paomapai has now become an indispensable Spring Festival custom in Xiadongzhai.

"Every 16th day of the first lunar month, villagers who are away from home return to the village to participate in the event. It is a more bustling scene than the first day of the Lunar New Year," said 66-year-old villager Dong Runsuo.

To promote the inheritance of Paomapai, young people are encouraged to participate in the performance, with elder villagers guiding them on riding techniques.

The village has also established a Paomapai training center, where older artisans pass on their skills to the younger generation.

"To ensure the successful implementation of this event, we provide support to Xiadongzhai Village in areas such as firefighting, electricity, and safety, safeguarding this traditional Chinese cultural custom," said Ma Zhanfei, Director of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Department at the Yangquan Cultural Center.

During the event, Xiadongzhai also hosted other Spring Festival customs such as street parades, festive dance performances, and fireworks.

With Paomapai gaining popularity online, recent years have seen tens of thousands of tourists from China and overseas come to Xiadongzhai to enjoy this unique event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)