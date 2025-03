We Are China

Revitalization of intangible cultural heritage in SE China's Fuzhou

Xinhua) 08:19, March 12, 2025

Craft artist Chen Lizhong (1st L) instructs students on Shoushan stone carvings at a studio in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

FUZHOU, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, is home to a rich intangible cultural heritage, including Shoushan stone carvings, Fuzhou bodiless lacquerware, wood carvings, and oil-paper umbrellas, etc.

In recent years, Fuzhou has been exploring new pathways in the inheritance and innovation of intangible cultural heritage. By integrating intangible cultural heritage into daily life and attracting more young people to experience it, new vitality is injected into its inheritance and development.

A staff member makes a piece of lacquerware at a studio in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

People visit an intangible cultural heritage experience hall in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

People look at artwork of lacquerware at a museum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People purchase Shoushan stone carving products at a market in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Craft artist Yuan Shiyong works on a piece of lacquerware at his studio in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Craft artist Yuan Shiyong introduces artwork of lacquerware to a visitor at his studio in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Craft artist Chen Tiangan (R) instructs a student on lacquerware technique at a studio in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Craft artist Zheng Zeping (C) instructs students on Shoushan stone carvings at a studio in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

A tourist wearing flowery headwear poses for photos in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

