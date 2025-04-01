Grand ceremony held to worship legendary ancestor Huangdi in China's Henan

Xinhua) 08:30, April 01, 2025

A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.

People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.

March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)