Grand ceremony held to worship legendary ancestor Huangdi in China's Henan
A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
A ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, is held in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
Performers attend a ceremony to worship Huangdi, a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, in Xinzheng City, central China's Henan Province, March 31, 2025.
People attended a grand ceremony on Monday here to worship the legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor.
March 3 on the Chinese lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year, is widely believed to be the birthday of Huangdi. As a legendary common ancestor of the Chinese people, Huangdi was believed to have been born in the county-level city of Xinzheng. Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship in Huangdi's hometown was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- People view dough figurines in Lanxian County of China's Shanxi
- Revitalization of intangible cultural heritage in SE China's Fuzhou
- People perform Fenghua Cloth Dragon Dance during cultural event in China's Zhejiang
- Chinese procuratorates strengthen efforts to protect cultural heritage, relics
- Traditional shadow play art shines anew in SW China's Sichuan
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.