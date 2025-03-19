People view dough figurines in Lanxian County of China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 09:41, March 19, 2025

People view dough figurines in Lancheng Township of Lanxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 18, 2025. Lanxian dough figurine making was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage in 2014. The dough figurines can help revive people's memories of childhood and bear good wishes for the future. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows dough figurines of Chinese mythological figure Ne Zha in Lancheng Township of Lanxian County, north China's Shanxi Province. Lanxian dough figurine making was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage in 2014. The dough figurines can help revive people's memories of childhood and bear good wishes for the future. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

