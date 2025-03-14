Shanxi clinic leads the way in weight control initiative

Plates of freshly grilled meat and rounds of cold beer used to be a staple of summer nights for Ji, a 31-year-old resident of Jincheng, Shanxi province. With no routine exercises and an appetite for various noodle dishes, Ji, who is 1.8 meters tall, saw his weight climb from 70 to 95 kilograms in four years.

"When I found that it was difficult for me to buy clothes that fit and when my knees started to hurt, I made up my mind to seek professional help to lose weight," said Ji, who asked to be identified only by his surname.

In December, Ji visited the weight management clinic at Jincheng People's Hospital, where he was thoroughly examined to determine his body composition and metabolic indicators and received detailed guidance on daily diet and workout routines.

"The doctor's briefing on potential risks of obesity-related diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, reinforced my determination to lose weight," Ji said, adding that he found the clinic's attention to his overall health and wellness, including muscle mass index and knee problems, very reassuring.

The weight management clinic at Jincheng People's Hospital was established in 2023, and this week, it was expanded into a multidisciplinary facility amid a national push to fight excess weight and obesity.

Official data shows that more than 50 percent of adults in China are either overweight or obese, and the rate is likely to rise to 70.5 percent by 2030, if the upward morbidity trend is not curbed.

Lei Haichao, head of the National Health Commission, recently noted that excess weight is linked to higher risks of high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and some forms of cancer. Such chronic diseases are now a major public health threat, he said.

"A total of 16 government bodies, including the commission, launched a three-year campaign aimed at guiding the society toward better weight management, adoption of healthier diet, active participation in workout routines and promotion of other healthy lifestyle choices," Lei said at a news conference held during this year's just concluded two sessions, the annual meetings of China's top legislative and top political advisory bodies.

In addition to efforts focused on creating a supportive social environment for weight management, such as equipping hotels with weighing scales, and intensifying awareness campaigns, Lei also emphasized setting up more weight management clinics at hospitals to provide personalized services for those in need.

Li Jing, head of the Jincheng hospital's endocrinology department, said the new integrated weight management and metabolism clinic has gathered experts from the fields of endocrinology, weight loss surgery, nutrition, traditional Chinese medicine, and psychiatry.

"Such integration of expertise comes in handy when examining patients with different problems," she said. "Patients no longer need to be transferred from one department to another for treatment, as specialists can address their concerns at this one-stop clinic."

Li said the clinic currently issues 10 appointment slots each day, and has been fully booked so far. "We plan to add more appointment slots next week to meet the demand," she added.

While helping patients transition to healthier diet and lifestyle choices is the fundamental treatment approach of the clinic, Li said that weight loss medicines and surgeries, as well as acupuncture, cupping and other TCM therapies, are also available.

Ji, the patient, said he now eats a smaller bowl of rice with plenty of vegetables and goes for a jog after work, and has so far shed about 10 kg.

"The most challenging period for me was the first month of altering my diet and starting an exercise regimen. However, as I gradually adapted to the new routine, it became much easier for me," he added.

