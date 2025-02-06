We Are China

Lantern show held in Taiyuan, north China

Xinhua) 13:53, February 06, 2025

This photo taken on Feb. 5, 2025 shows lantern installations at a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

