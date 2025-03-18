View of Hanging Temple in China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 08:37, March 18, 2025

Tourists visit the Hanging Temple, or Xuankong Temple, in Hunyuan County, Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province, on Feb. 28, 2025. Built over 1,500 years ago, the temple is notable for its location on a sheer precipice. The structure is kept in place with wooden beams inserted into holes chiseled into the cliffs. The main supportive structure is hidden inside the bedrock. The temple is located in a deep valley, and the body of the building hangs from the side of a cliff under a prominent peak, protecting the temple from rain erosion and sunlight. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

This photo taken on Feb. 28, 2025 shows the Hanging Temple, or Xuankong Temple, in Hunyuan County, Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province. Built over 1,500 years ago, the temple is notable for its location on a sheer precipice. The structure is kept in place with wooden beams inserted into holes chiseled into the cliffs. The main supportive structure is hidden inside the bedrock. The temple is located in a deep valley, and the body of the building hangs from the side of a cliff under a prominent peak, protecting the temple from rain erosion and sunlight. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on Feb. 28, 2025 shows the Hanging Temple, or Xuankong Temple, in Hunyuan County, Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province. Built over 1,500 years ago, the temple is notable for its location on a sheer precipice. The structure is kept in place with wooden beams inserted into holes chiseled into the cliffs. The main supportive structure is hidden inside the bedrock. The temple is located in a deep valley, and the body of the building hangs from the side of a cliff under a prominent peak, protecting the temple from rain erosion and sunlight. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2025 shows the Hanging Temple, or Xuankong Temple, in Hunyuan County, Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province. Built over 1,500 years ago, the temple is notable for its location on a sheer precipice. The structure is kept in place with wooden beams inserted into holes chiseled into the cliffs. The main supportive structure is hidden inside the bedrock. The temple is located in a deep valley, and the body of the building hangs from the side of a cliff under a prominent peak, protecting the temple from rain erosion and sunlight. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Tourists pose for photos in front of the Hanging Temple, or Xuankong Temple, near Mount Heng in Hunyuan County, Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province, on Feb. 28, 2025. Built over 1,500 years ago, the temple is notable for its location on a sheer precipice. The structure is kept in place with wooden beams inserted into holes chiseled into the cliffs. The main supportive structure is hidden inside the bedrock. The temple is located in a deep valley, and the body of the building hangs from the side of a cliff under a prominent peak, protecting the temple from rain erosion and sunlight. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Tourists take photos in the Hanging Temple, or Xuankong Temple, in Hunyuan County, Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province, on Feb. 28, 2025. Built over 1,500 years ago, the temple is notable for its location on a sheer precipice. The structure is kept in place with wooden beams inserted into holes chiseled into the cliffs. The main supportive structure is hidden inside the bedrock. The temple is located in a deep valley, and the body of the building hangs from the side of a cliff under a prominent peak, protecting the temple from rain erosion and sunlight. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

This photo taken on Feb. 28, 2025 shows the Hanging Temple, or Xuankong Temple, in Hunyuan County, Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province. Built over 1,500 years ago, the temple is notable for its location on a sheer precipice. The structure is kept in place with wooden beams inserted into holes chiseled into the cliffs. The main supportive structure is hidden inside the bedrock. The temple is located in a deep valley, and the body of the building hangs from the side of a cliff under a prominent peak, protecting the temple from rain erosion and sunlight. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

This photo taken on Feb. 28, 2025 shows the Hanging Temple, or Xuankong Temple, in Hunyuan County, Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province. Built over 1,500 years ago, the temple is notable for its location on a sheer precipice. The structure is kept in place with wooden beams inserted into holes chiseled into the cliffs. The main supportive structure is hidden inside the bedrock. The temple is located in a deep valley, and the body of the building hangs from the side of a cliff under a prominent peak, protecting the temple from rain erosion and sunlight. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Tourists take photos in front of the Hanging Temple, or Xuankong Temple, in Hunyuan County, Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province, on Feb. 28, 2025. Built over 1,500 years ago, the temple is notable for its location on a sheer precipice. The structure is kept in place with wooden beams inserted into holes chiseled into the cliffs. The main supportive structure is hidden inside the bedrock. The temple is located in a deep valley, and the body of the building hangs from the side of a cliff under a prominent peak, protecting the temple from rain erosion and sunlight. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)