China defeats Thailand in final AFC U17 Asian Cup group match

Xinhua) 13:19, April 10, 2025

RIYADH, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's U17 football team defeated Thailand 2-0 in its final Group A match of the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup on Wednesday in Taif, Saudi Arabia, concluding its campaign with one win and two losses.

Both China and Thailand had been eliminated from the tournament before the match began after having lost their previous two group matches.

China took the lead in the 56th minute when substitute Bunyamin Abdusalam was brought down in the box, earning his side a penalty which he stepped up to convert.

Bunyamin then turned provider three minutes later, crossing for Jiang Zhiqin to fire home a low shot, sealing the 2-0 win.

In the group's other match, Uzbekistan beat Saudi Arabia 3-0 to top the group with three straight wins.

