Highlights of World Junior Wushu Championships
Meagan Marie Keasberry of Brunei competes during Group C competition of women's Taijiquan category of Taolu at the World Junior Wushu Championships in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Sept. 26, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhiping/Xinhua)
Samuel Yong Jun Ong of Brunei competes during Group C competition of men's Taijiquan category of Taolu at the World Junior Wushu Championships in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Sept. 26, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhiping/Xinhua)
Chu Ching Hwa of Brunei competes during Group A competition of men's Taijiquan category of Taolu at the World Junior Wushu Championships in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Sept. 26, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhiping/Xinhua)
Chu Ching Hwa of Brunei competes during Group A competition of men's Taijiquan category of Taolu at the World Junior Wushu Championships in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Sept. 26, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhiping/Xinhua)
Medalists Chu Ching Hwa (1st R), Meagan Marie Keasberry (2nd R), Samuel Yong Jun Ong (2nd L) of Brunei pose for photos with their coach Zhao Chunjie from China at the World Junior Wushu Championships in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Sept. 26, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhiping/Xinhua)
