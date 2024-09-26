In pics: World Junior Wushu Championships

Xinhua) 09:42, September 26, 2024

Gold medalist Tang Ching Wan (C) of China's Hong Kong, silver medalist Sana Panahidorchen (L) of Iran and bronze medalist Leong San Hei of China's Macao pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of Group C competition of women's Nanquan category of Taolu at the World Junior Wushu Championships in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhiping/Xinhua)

Sana Panahidorchen of Iran competes during Group C competition of women's Nanquan category of Taolu at the World Junior Wushu Championships in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhiping/Xinhua)

Leong San Hei of China's Macao competes during Group C competition of women's Nanquan category of Taolu at the World Junior Wushu Championships in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhiping/Xinhua)

Tsang Cho Kiu (C) of China's Hong Kong competes during Group A competition of women's Duilian category of Taolu at the World Junior Wushu Championships in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhiping/Xinhua)

Cheung Ut Leng (C), Chang Wun Teng (R) and Kuok Wai Meng of China's Hong Kong compete during Group A competition of women's Duilian category of Taolu at the World Junior Wushu Championships in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo by Huang Zhiping/Xinhua)

