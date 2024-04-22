Third edition of Kung Fu Wushu tournament held in Kenya

Xinhua) 16:31, April 22, 2024

NAIROBI, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The third edition of Kenya Kung Fu Wushu tournament was held in the central Kenyan town of Kiambu on Sunday, attracting contestants aged between 4 and 20 years from eight clubs across the country.

More than 50 contestants were awarded medals for showcasing their prowess in Kung Fu during the tournament, which was sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.

Clad in traditional Chinese costume, the youngsters from local schools participated in traditional Kung Fu demonstrations, and Taolu and Sanda competitions.

Ngaruiya Njonge, president of the Kenya Kung Fu Wushu Federation, which was formed in 2000, said the young contestants were drawn from many parts of the country, reaffirming the growing popularity of Chinese martial arts.

"We are glad to witness the gradual embrace of Kung Fu by children as young as four years old. The main aim of teaching the youth Kung Fu Wushu is to shield them from anti-social behavior like crime and alcoholism," Njonge said.

He said that through embracing Kung Fu, local children and youth have demonstrated high levels of discipline, focus, social skills, improved academic performance and physical health.

The young contestants electrified the audience, including their parents and the judging panel, by showcasing their skills in diverse forms of Kung Fu.

Kevin Simiyu, a 19-year-old high school graduate who won a gold medal, attributed his outstanding performance to adequate preparation, confidence and inspiration from his coach. "I have practiced Kung Fu for three years, and it has improved my confidence, courage and mental health. It has also enhanced my ability to interact with people," Simiyu said.

Lillian Nduta, a 12-year-old junior secondary school student, said that practicing Kung Fu since the age of nine has made her feel energetic, confident and optimistic.

Nduta added that Kung Fu is ideal for Kenyan young girls struggling with low self-esteem, adding that they can also use it for self-defense.

Patrick Kihara, whose young daughter has been practicing Kung Fu at school and a community hall during holidays, said it had built her confidence, courage and interpersonal skills.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)