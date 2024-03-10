Acropolis-Forbidden City Int'l Wushu Tournament kicks off in Athens
An athlete performs during the opening ceremony of the Acropolis-Forbidden City International Wushu Tournament in Athens, Greece, on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Panagiotis Moschandreou/Xinhua)
Artists perform lion dance during the opening ceremony of the Acropolis-Forbidden City International Wushu Tournament in Athens, Greece, on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Panagiotis Moschandreou/Xinhua)
An athlete performs during the opening ceremony of the Acropolis-Forbidden City International Wushu Tournament in Athens, Greece, on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Panagiotis Moschandreou/Xinhua)
Athletes perform during the opening ceremony of the Acropolis-Forbidden City International Wushu Tournament in Athens, Greece, on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Panagiotis Moschandreou/Xinhua)
Photos
