Acropolis-Forbidden City Int'l Wushu Tournament kicks off in Athens

Xinhua) 13:53, March 10, 2024

An athlete performs during the opening ceremony of the Acropolis-Forbidden City International Wushu Tournament in Athens, Greece, on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Panagiotis Moschandreou/Xinhua)

Artists perform lion dance during the opening ceremony of the Acropolis-Forbidden City International Wushu Tournament in Athens, Greece, on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Panagiotis Moschandreou/Xinhua)

An athlete performs during the opening ceremony of the Acropolis-Forbidden City International Wushu Tournament in Athens, Greece, on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Panagiotis Moschandreou/Xinhua)

Athletes perform during the opening ceremony of the Acropolis-Forbidden City International Wushu Tournament in Athens, Greece, on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Panagiotis Moschandreou/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)