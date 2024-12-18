Feature: Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar becomes emerging hub for Wushu

Xinhua) 09:25, December 18, 2024

Wushu players practice on the beach of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Nov. 19, 2024. In recent years, Chinese Wushu has become one of Bangladesh's popular sports, especially in the country's Cox's Bazar district, which has emerged as a hub of national Wushu players. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, Chinese Wushu has become one of Bangladesh's popular sports, especially in the country's Cox's Bazar district, which has emerged as a hub of national Wushu players.

"Wushu has improved me," Nur Bahar Khanom Priya, a player of the Bangladeshi women's national Wushu team, said, adding "I became so attracted to Wushu that I won many gold medals at the national level, and then I won a gold medal at the international level."

"My future plan is to play in more different countries, promote myself, and uphold my country's flag through Wushu," Priya said.

Moshammat Shikha Khatun, also a player in the Bangladeshi women's national Wushu team, said her husband, who is also an international Wushu player, inspired her to learn Wushu.

Noting that Wushu is a traditional Chinese sport, Khatun said, "Chinese players are at a much higher level than us. Even though we cannot reach their peak, we cherish them a little in our hearts by trying to learn Chinese martial arts and their language."

"I am very proud to play Wushu," said Khatun, "I would say that Wushu is mixed with my blood and soul. And you could say it is a part of my family."

In Cox's Bazar, some 400 km southeast of the capital Dhaka, Wushu has become a popular sport, particularly among school girls and boys, thanks to a handful of organizers.

Anisul Islam, a Wushu coach in the district, told Xinhua recently that "Cox's Bazar is a fertile land for producing Wushu players as there are 15 to 20 international players and 50 to 60 national players."

"We want Wushu to become more known worldwide," the coach said.

Ziaul Haque Zia, the head coach of the Wushu Federation of Cox's Bazar, boasts a Wushu school called "Zia Wushu Kung Fu Club" with three branches.

"Wushu is a Chinese martial art," he said, adding that health protection or self-defense is possible through Wushu. "Due to these benefits, parents are bringing their children here."

There are thousands of Wushu students in Cox's Bazar and more than 10 instructors who have their own clubs and organizations, said Md. Sheikh Selim, general secretary of Cox's Bazar District Wushu Association.

"We have established this Wushu in Cox's Bazar so that the people here know Wushu very well that it is an international sport, a self-defense sport," said Selim, a Wushu player and organizer.

Selim hopes the Wushu spirit and values could be promoted among all Bangladeshis.

A female Wushu player practices under guidance in an indoor stadium in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Nov. 19, 2024. In recent years, Chinese Wushu has become one of Bangladesh's popular sports, especially in the country's Cox's Bazar district, which has emerged as a hub of national Wushu players. (Xinhua)

Wushu players practice at an indoor stadium in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Nov. 19, 2024. In recent years, Chinese Wushu has become one of Bangladesh's popular sports, especially in the country's Cox's Bazar district, which has emerged as a hub of national Wushu players. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)