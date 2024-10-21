We Are China

In pics: 3rd "Ambassador Cup" Moroccan National Wushu Competition

Xinhua) 13:11, October 21, 2024

A Moroccan Wushu enthusiast competes in the 3rd "Ambassador Cup" Moroccan National Wushu Competition at Temara, Morocco, on Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

