In pics: 3rd "Ambassador Cup" Moroccan National Wushu Competition
(Xinhua) 13:11, October 21, 2024
A Moroccan Wushu enthusiast competes in the 3rd "Ambassador Cup" Moroccan National Wushu Competition at Temara, Morocco, on Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
Photos
