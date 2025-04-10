In pics: 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race
Cyclists compete during Stage 3 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Lingshui to Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Matteo Malucelli (1st L) of XDS Astana Team competes during Stage 3 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Lingshui to Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Norman Vahtra of China Glory-MENTECH Continental Cycling Team reacts with the mascot before Stage 3 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Lingshui to Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Matteo Malucelli of XDS Astana Team celebrates in the green jersey during the awarding ceremony after Stage 3 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Lingshui to Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Cyclists compete during Stage 3 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Lingshui to Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Kyrylo Tsarenko of Solution Tech Vini Fantini celebrates in the yellow jersey during the awarding ceremony after Stage 3 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Lingshui to Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Redmond Connolly (R) of Wuzhishan SCOM MVMT Cycling Team competes during Stage 3 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Lingshui to Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Kyrylo Tsarenko (R) of Solution Tech Vini Fantini celebrates winning Stage 3 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Lingshui to Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photos
