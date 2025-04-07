Cherry blossoms attract tourists in Hangzhou, E China

Xinhua) 08:48, April 07, 2025

Tourists view cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Bashan Village, Fuyang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 6, 2025. Cherry trees in the vast tea plantations on the mountains in Baishan Village are in full bloom, which attract lots of tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2025 shows cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Bashan Village, Fuyang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Cherry trees in the vast tea plantations on the mountains in Baishan Village are in full bloom, which attract lots of tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

