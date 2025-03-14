We Are China

Robotic exoskeleton helps people with disabilities walk upright in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 15:25, March 14, 2025

A disabled man slowly stands up with the help of robotic exoskeleton in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2025. (China News Service/Wu Junyi)

A robotic exoskeleton developed by a company has enabled people with lower-limb movement disorders to walk upright.

With the rapid development of the embodied intelligence industry, related products are being applied at an increasing rate.

A technician helps a disabled man to fix robotic exoskeleton, in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2025. (China News Service/Wu Junyi)

A disabled man slowly stands up with the help of robotic exoskeleton in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2025. (China News Service/Wu Junyi)

A technician checks robotic exoskeleton in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2025. (China News Service/Wu Junyi)

A technician checks robotic exoskeleton in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2025. (China News Service/Wu Junyi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)