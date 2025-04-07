China's Shaanxi sees first artificially hatched crested ibis in 2025
XI'AN, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Shaanxi Hanzhong Crested Ibis National Nature Reserve in northwest China announced that it successfully incubated a crested ibis, the first of the year, on Friday.
The chick weighed 54.1 grams and was in healthy condition, the reserve said, adding that a second one followed on Saturday, also meeting standard weight metrics.
March to June marks the breeding season for crested ibises, and the reserve's breeding center continues to combine natural brooding with artificial incubation to ensure successful reproduction.
Known as the "oriental gem," the crested ibis is a critically endangered species. In 1981, only seven wild individuals were discovered in Shaanxi. Over four decades of dedicated conservation, the global population has now surpassed 10,000.
Photos
Related Stories
- Migrating herons seen in Jicui Town of China's Shanxi
- Endangered seabird guardians boosting wildlife conservation in E China
- Snub-nosed monkeys seen at Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in SW China
- China's populations of wild species grow steadily
- How UNESCO-listed Hoh Xil transforms from poaching hotspot to model for wildlife protection
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.