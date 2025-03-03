China's populations of wild species grow steadily

March 03, 2025

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China has seen a significant increase in the populations of its flagship species over the past few decades, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said Monday.

The number of wild giant pandas has risen from around 1,100 in the 1980s to nearly 1,900 today, while the snow leopard population has rebounded to over 1,200. The population of wild Asian elephants has grown from over 150 to more than 300.

Additionally, the number of Tibetan antelopes has increased from around 60,000-70,000 in the late 1990s to over 300,000 today.

In the realm of wild plants, more than 200 endangered species have been successfully reintroduced, and many species have experienced significant recovery and protection.

The steady increase in wild populations is mainly due to China's comprehensive conservation efforts in recent years. According to the administration, these efforts include continuously refining policies and legal frameworks and increasing financial investment.

The administration said that moving forward, China will continue to strengthen the conservation of wildlife and plants and promote modernization that ensures the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature.

Monday marks the United Nations World Wildlife Day in 2025.

